CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating the reported theft of a check, in Monroe County.

According to PSP on Thursday, December 7 around 12:39 a.m., troopers responded to a reported theft in the 100 block of Parkside Avenue, Tobyhanna Township, Monore County.

Upon arrival, troopers say they interviewed the victim, a 52-year-old man from Saylorsburg, who told state police he mailed a $300 check from PNC Bank that ended up being deposited into another account for $30,000.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call PSP Fern Ridge at (570) 646-2271