LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Monday an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Sunday in Carbon County.

According to PSP Hazleton, troopers responded to Buck Mountain Road in Lehigh Township,

for a reported shooting on Sunday, October 22.

Investigators say an argument ensued between David Feliciano, 56, and a 25-year-old man, over family matters.

Troopers say when the argument escalated Feliciano who was holding a revolver, fired at least one round into the air, then pointed the gun at the man, who then retrieved his firearm, which he legally owns, and fired one round striking Feliciano in the arm.

According to PSP, the man immediately gathered his family, left the area, and called troopers to provide his location and render his gun safely, prior to law enforcement arriving.

Investigators say Feliciano was discovered to be a person not allowed to legally possess a firearm. He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hazleton, and then to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for further treatment.

Feliciano faces charges of Person not to Possess a Firearm, Reckless Endangering Another Person, and Simple Assault by Physical Menace.

Although this is an ongoing investigation, law enforcement says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.