PSP investigate True Value burglary in Palmyra Township

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Even though we're not seeing snow ski resorts are finally able to start making it. It comes after some mountains had to close for a few days due to warm weather.

"We're very excited. You know we had some cold temps in December, which is always bonus skiing for us. It's looking really good in the next two weeks leading into MLK weekend in January. It is still very early in the season. We have about twelve weeks to fourteen weeks of skiing left. And we are really excited to see the change in the weather. The guys that are out there doing snowmaking. So much more goes into it than people realize. I've been here for six years and I don't even know half of it. The algorithm that those guys use for what ideal conditions are is about ten pages long. Those guys are the best at what they do. And they have been working hard for the last couple of weeks, and pulling overnights. Doing everything they can to get us open and in great condition." said Kevin Morgan, an employee at Montage Mountain Resort.