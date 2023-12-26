CASS TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report they are investigating an incident where a mannequin with “blackface” was found hanging.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, December 22 around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to High Road in Cass Township.

Police say they received a report of a mannequin with blackface hanging from the neck. Further details on the incident was not given by state police.

Blackface is a term used when a person wears makeup to imitate the appearance of a Black person and is considered highly offensive.

The investigation is ongoing.