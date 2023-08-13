NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are investigating the theft of nearly $100,000 from a 62-year-old’s retirement fund.

According to state police, sometime in July someone accessed a 62-year-old woman’s online bank statement and was able to steal $97,000 from her IRA account.

State police say they are investigating at this time. Investigators have not indicated whether or not they have a suspect in mind.

If you are worried about the security of your retirement funds, the Department of Labor provided the following eight tips to help reduce the risk of fraud: