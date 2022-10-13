HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are now accepting applications for its “Hill Impact Program.”

Troopers say for those interested, the application period for the 2023 Troop N Hill Impact Program is now open and applications are currently being accepted from Thursday, October 13 through Wednesday, November 30.

The program is scheduled for Monday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. beginning January 6, 2023, and running through April 24, at the Kingston Armory in Kingston.

State Troopers say the program is geared toward accommodating 60 students ages 15 to 18 that are currently enrolled in high school and are seeking a career as a law enforcement officer.

According to the press release, applicants must undergo an interview process to be accepted. Applicants can participate in the program for multiple years until they reach the age of 19.

State Police say the program is free to those who are accepted and those who enroll will be given an opportunity to experience the process of becoming a cadet in a law enforcement academy.

The program is designed to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and students within this program while also providing a firsthand look into what it takes to become a law enforcement officer, PSP says.

The program has aspects of a “Paramilitary” organization and cadets will be introduced to physical training including running and marching. Those who join will be getting instruction on traffic, criminal investigations, and other police resources.

State police say cadets will learn time management, self-discipline, and teamwork.

Anyone interested in applying can get an application by contacting Master Trooper David L. Peters at dapeters@pa.gov or by calling 570-459-3900 extension 269.