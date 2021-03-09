PSP Hazleton looking for man they say stole jewelry from Luzerne County store

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Troopers from PSP Hazleton are seeking information on a suspect they say stole a bracelet from a Luzerne County jewelry store.

The incident took place on February 9 at Bam Bam Jewelry Store on West 23rd Street. Police say while pretending to be a customer, the suspect distracted a store employee and stole a gold bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Hazleton at 507-459-3890.