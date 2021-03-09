PSP Hazleton looking for man they say stole jewelry from Luzerne County store
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Troopers from PSP Hazleton are seeking information on a suspect they say stole a bracelet from a Luzerne County jewelry store.
The incident took place on February 9 at Bam Bam Jewelry Store on West 23rd Street. Police say while pretending to be a customer, the suspect distracted a store employee and stole a gold bracelet.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Hazleton at 507-459-3890.
- Prince Charles does not comment on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle interview at first public event
- Guthrie awards grant to local school to purchase new exercise equipment
- 1 in 4 could have hearing loss by 2050, WHO reports
- Remarkable Women: Maria Heck
- WATCH: Man steals donation jar meant for boy whose dad recently died