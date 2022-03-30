FALLS, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials confirm a man has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home with a gun and an elderly family member.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, PIO Diane Piotrowski tells Eyewitness News a man named Thomas Kelley surrendered after barricading himself and another family member on Falls Road in Wyoming County.
Officials say PSP SERT has been in negotiations for 4 hours, the elderly disabled woman who was bedridden was in the house with Kelley.
Charges against Kelly are pending. Troopers say the indent started when police came to serve a warrant.
This is a developing story we will update with the latest as it is released.