FALLS, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials confirm a man has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home with a gun and an elderly family member.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, PIO Diane Piotrowski tells Eyewitness News a man named Thomas Kelley surrendered after barricading himself and another family member on Falls Road in Wyoming County.





Officials say PSP SERT has been in negotiations for 4 hours, the elderly disabled woman who was bedridden was in the house with Kelley.

Charges against Kelly are pending. Troopers say the indent started when police came to serve a warrant.

This is a developing story we will update with the latest as it is released.