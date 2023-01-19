WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home.

According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf Borough, Berks County on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., holding a 30-30 lever action rifle in one hand and a camouflage backpack in the other, demanding money from the bank teller.

State troopers said the suspect looked around the inside of the bank before he fired a single shot in the direction of the bank teller. PSP says the suspect then fled from the bank in a Silver Chevrolet Impala going eastbound on State Route 422.

According to a press release, on Wednesday around 12:00 p.m., troopers were serving a search warrant at a home on Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township, in Robesonia, regarding the armed bank robbery. Troopers say as they arrived a gunshot was heard from inside the home.

As the release reads, the PSP SERT team responded to the scene and entered the home around 5:15 p.m. State police say a male juvenile was found dead inside the residence.

The Berks County Coroner’s Office pronounced the minor dead at 6:12 p.m., citing a self-inflicted gunshot wound as the cause of death, court papers say.

PSP says the dead male was linked to the armed robbery at the Fulton Bank in Womelsdorf on Tuesday.