EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend.

According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes, and other related offensives, are where the checkpoints will be placed between September 2 and September 5.

Details on the specific areas were not given by PSP Stroudsburg.

Troopers state that, of all crashes occurring annually, a DUI crash is five times more likely to result in death than those not related to alcohol.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences up to 5 years.