LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lackawanna announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols on the Independence Day holiday weekend.

According to PSP, the aim of the checkpoints and patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

PSP says to help protect and defend citizens from the dangers associated with impaired driving, State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrol at some point between July 1 and July 4 within the Lackawanna County areas.

Troopers state of all crashes occurring annually, a DUI crash is five times more likely to result in death than those not related to alcohol.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a thousand dollar fine and a prison sentence among other penalties.