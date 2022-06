WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a man in Northumberland County paid a contractor for building materials on June 2 and the contractor never returned to the property.

Troopers said the victim paid the contractor $3,000 for building materials, and according to the victim, he never received the materials and the contractor never returned to finish the work.

State Police say the case is ongoing.