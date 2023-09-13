EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County District Attorney (D.A.) has announced that a child pornography video is circulating within schools.

According to Lehigh County D.A. Jim Martin, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has received notice there is a video containing child pornography going throughout the Lehigh Valley schools.

D.A. Martin says this release is to warn the community about the explicit content in the video.

The video is of a teenage female and a juvenile boy engaging in sexual acts, as stated in the release.

Officials note that the video has circulated in schools in Northern Lehigh, Parkland, and schools in Carbon County.

D.A. Jim Martin stated at this point they believe the video came from the Altoona area and does not show any local children.

If the video is found it should be deleted, officials add.