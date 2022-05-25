TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Towanda announced they will be conducting DUI patrols this weekend, May 27.

Various roadways within Bradford County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes and DUI-related arrests is where the checkpoints will be placed from May 27 through the 29.

Details on the areas were not given by PSP Towanda.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences up to 5 years.