HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man has been arrested and charged with strangulation, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday, May 20, just before 10:00 a.m., State Troopers went to the Hazleton Apartments in Hazle Township to investigate the reported strangulation of a 22-year-old female.

After the investigation, Anthony Brotzman, 35, of Hazleton, was arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault. He was arraigned in front of Luzerne County Magisterial District Judge James Dixon.

Brotzman was unable to post bail, set at $15,000, and is remanded to the Luzerne County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m.