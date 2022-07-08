DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are honoring the trailblazers who broke through the all-male barrier and made history as the first female state troopers.

Fourteen women graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy with the 31st Cadet Class, the first to admit female cadets, on July 7, 1972. PSP was the nation’s first state police agency to fully integrate female troopers into the regular command structure.

Trooper Deanna Piekanski says it’s a moment to be remembered.

“They opened the door for the women after them so we can get into the Pennsylvania State Police because prior to that there were no women in the Pennsylvania State Police… women can do a job that men can do. We go by the same standards that the men have and we had to do everything they did in the academy so it just laid the groundwork for us to get in there and for more women to go out and try it. If they think they can’t, you can do it,” said Trooper Piekanski.

The women of the 31st Cadet Class took on jobs exclusive to men throughout the department’s 67-year history, setting a high bar for female troopers who followed in their footsteps.

Since that first group of 14 women, over 300 women have enlisted.