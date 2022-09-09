BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week.

According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Troopers said the catalytic converter was worth approximately $1,000.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.