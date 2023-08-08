EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced they will be using body-worn cameras.

On August 7 state police released a statement regarding the start of the ‘pilot program’ which is made to ensure the department is prepared for the use of body-worn cameras.

“In addition to providing transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras document evidence in criminal cases and present opportunities to enhance training, just like the mobile video recording cameras we began using in patrol cars two decades ago,” explained Colonel Christopher Paris the commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

They will run a 60-day trial that will help to department decide the best practices, and policies and identify any needs for more equipment or software features.

Colonel Paris said Troop H, Carlisle has been assigned to wear the body cameras and 18 cameras have been given out to Carlisle to get passed between troopers during their shift changes.

Carlisle was selected as the test location because its geographic area is representative of the communities served by the Pennsylvania State Police, as noted in the release.

PSP has entered a five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide the body cameras.

Colonel Paris says by the end of the trial department plans to have used the body-worn cameras at all of its 87 patrol stations.