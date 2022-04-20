DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and PennDOT are doing their part to help ‘Clean up the Commonwealth.’

State Troopers and PennDOT met in Dunmore Wednesday to raise awareness for litter enforcement efforts.

Officials stressed the importance of proper litter disposal. Along with the penalties of littering in Pennsylvania. Litter actually increased during the pandemic.

Officials say they saw more take-out containers, masks, and gloves that weren’t thrown out.

“Everywhere you stop, everybody gets coffees, gets this and that, the next time you stop keep it in your car, throw it away, don’t throw it on the roadway,” explained State Trooper, First Class PSP, Bob Urban.

“We greatly value out ‘Adopt a Highway’ volunteers, but because of the scale of the litter problem, the department is still investing over $12M per year to pick up litter,” stressed Jonathan A. Eboli, P. E. Assistant District Executive, Maintenance, PennDOT.

More than 5,000 groups clean up 8,000 miles of Pennsylvania highways. But the pandemic also created a decrease in volunteers picking up trash.