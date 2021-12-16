PSP and FBI warn of ‘holiday scams’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Scammers don’t take the holidays off and right now many are working to steal your hard-earned money.

From gift cards to payment apps, authorities are alerting everyone of scams going on right here in our area this holiday season.

FBI Philadelphia says the two most common holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes.

A non-delivery scam is when a buyer pays for goods or services they find online, but never receives them. A non-payment scam is when a seller provides promised goods or services but never gets paid in return.

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding everyone to stay vigilant about scams involving payment apps like Zelle, Venmo and Cashapp. They say there is a Zelle scam that allows people to send money to customers of other banks.

“Over the holidays is obviously a time of giving. It’s a time when people are generous with their time, money, gifts and fraudsters know that. So fraudsters definitely try to take any advantage they can,” said Patrick Duffy, Supervisory Special Agent, FBI.

“Once you respond to that text message, they’re able to so-called “change your password”, then they have it and they’re able to get into your account,” said Trooper Robert Urban of Pennsylvania State Police, Troop R.

If you’ve fallen victim to any of these scams, the FBI is asking you to report it to their internet crime complaint center.

The FBI has released a statement with tips on how to not be a victim this holiday season, PSP has released tips on how to avoid the ‘Zelle Scam’ too.