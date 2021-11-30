PSP: 1,155 crashes, 533 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving holiday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results.

The data was collected from November 24 to 28 and is only from PSP, not local police.

CRASH DATA

Year Total

Crashes Fatal

Crashes People

Killed People

Injured Alcohol-Related

Crashes Alcohol-Related

Fatal Crashes 2021 (5 Days) 1,155 5 5 225 91 2 2019 (5 Days) 1,116 7 8 247 73 1 Data provided by Pennsylvania State Police

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding

Citations Child Seat

Citations Seat Belt

Citations Other

Citations 2021 (5 Days) 533 10,126 84 849 14,684 2019 (5 Days) 729 14,028 205 1,366 19,144 Data provided by Pennsylvania State Police

Because of COVID-19, no data was collected for the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.