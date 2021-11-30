PSP: 1,155 crashes, 533 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving holiday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results.

The data was collected from November 24 to 28 and is only from PSP, not local police.

CRASH DATA

YearTotal
Crashes		Fatal
Crashes		People
Killed		People
Injured		Alcohol-Related
Crashes		Alcohol-Related
Fatal Crashes
2021 (5 Days)1,15555225912
2019 (5 Days)1,11678247731
Data provided by Pennsylvania State Police

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding
Citations		Child Seat
Citations		Seat Belt
Citations		Other
Citations
2021 (5 Days)53310,1268484914,684
2019 (5 Days)72914,0282051,36619,144
Data provided by Pennsylvania State Police

Because of COVID-19, no data was collected for the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos