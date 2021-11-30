PSP: 1,155 crashes, 533 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving holiday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their Thanksgiving holiday enforcement results.
The data was collected from November 24 to 28 and is only from PSP, not local police.
CRASH DATA
|Year
|Total
Crashes
|Fatal
Crashes
|People
Killed
|People
Injured
|Alcohol-Related
Crashes
|Alcohol-Related
Fatal Crashes
|2021 (5 Days)
|1,155
|5
|5
|225
|91
|2
|2019 (5 Days)
|1,116
|7
|8
|247
|73
|1
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding
Citations
|Child Seat
Citations
|Seat Belt
Citations
|Other
Citations
|2021 (5 Days)
|533
|10,126
|84
|849
|14,684
|2019 (5 Days)
|729
|14,028
|205
|1,366
|19,144
Because of COVID-19, no data was collected for the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.