PSCOA files lawsuit against Wolf administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, testing policy

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) has filed a lawsuit against the Wolf administration for its proposal to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and testing of state employees.

“During the height of the pandemic, the state Department of Corrections (DOC) imposed restrictions on all prison volunteers, contractors, visitors and inmates,” said PSCOA President John Eckenrode. “Not only have these restrictions been lifted as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, but DOC is not applying the vaccination and testing requirement to those same individuals who were restricted last year. This, coupled with the administration’s inconsistent policies during the pandemic, has made work conditions dangerous for our members.”

The PSCOA criticizes the Wolf administration’s “woefully inconsistent” policies vaccinations, testing and masking. In their media release, they say they called on the Department of Corrections to stop prisoner transfers and to make COVID-19 vaccinations a priority for its members, “to no avail”.

According to the PSCOA, 3,700 PSCOA members have been infected with COVID-19.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on August 10 that commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate-care facilities are to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 7.