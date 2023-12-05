POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bodies of teenagers Hunter Mock and Angelito Carballo were discovered in a wooded area of Schuylkill County in October.

While he was never called a suspect in the homicides, Lamour Branch’s property was searched as part of the investigation.

On Tuesday, protestors showed up where he was expected in court on unrelated charges.

About 20 people showed up at the Schuylkill County Courthouse Tuesday to come together and keep awareness up for the teenagers killed in New Philadelphia in October.

18-year-old Hunter Mock and 16-year-old Angelito Caraballo were found dead in a wooded area outside New Philadelphia.

Family members of the victim gathered Tuesday because Branch was supposed to be at the courthouse this morning on unrelated charges.

Court papers say Branch was at the scene of the double homicide and according to an eyewitness, he pulled out a gun and, for an unknown reason, fired the weapon.

Branch was set to have a court appearance Tuesday on burglary charges not related to the homicides, but he didn’t show up.

“Like um, we are being recognized, for what we’re trying to be recognized for, and it’s for the justice and um, the relief of this family,” Hunter Mock’s mother Kate Mock said.

The investigation continues for the murdered teenagers.