Protesting Children & Youth Services

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY– If you drove down Penn Avenue in Wilkes-Barre on Monday, there’s a good chance you saw, and heard protesters outside of the Luzerne county Children & Youth services building.

The protest was made up of people who felt like they unfairly had children taken away from them, or unwarranted visits from Children & Youth . One of those people was Shanelle Dates, a Luzerne County resident who said that C&Y was at her door before she even got home from the hospital with her youngest child.

Shanelle obtained a medical marijuana card earlier this year, and used marijuana as a coping mechanism for her chronic pain, and PTSD during her pregnancy. She consulted her doctors before doing so, and even went so far as to disclose her usage to everyone who worked with her in the hospital during the birth of her daughter. She was told that disclosure wouldn’t result in a visit from C&Y, yet they were there when she brought her baby girl home.

“I asked them to leave, because I didn’t even get my daughter in the door yet,” Dates told Eyewitness News. “They left, then came back with two more people. That was traumatizing on its own.”

In their most recent press release, the Luzerne County Manager’s Office explains that dealing with medical marijuana cases is still uncharted territory, stating, “Luzerne County Children & Youth is mandated by law to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all children, and are therefore required to conduct comprehensive family assessments when reports are made to the agency… [The Luzerne County of Children & Youth] Awaits additional guidance from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Office of Children and Youth and Families regarding medical marijuana.”