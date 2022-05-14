WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Protests are happening nationwide over the recent leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Women’s rights activists gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the Luzerne County Courthouse in support of a woman’s right to choose.

Protesters emphasized the importance of the upcoming election, because if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it would be up to individual states to determine the legality of abortion.

“Supporting everybody’s right to a choice in their life, supporting bodily autonomy and spreading the word before the election especially,” Olivia Wilkins, a protester, said.

The Supreme Court’s published opinion of Roe v. Wade is expected in mid to late June.