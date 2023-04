KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A few protestors showed up outside the Kingston Armory to speak out against the circus.

Activists from the animal rights organization, Voice of the Animals lined up along Market Street.

The president of the group says animals forced to perform in circuses can be confused and even frightened.

She says the animals live under constant threat of the sharp weapon known as a bullhooka.

She adds circus trainers exploit the animals which live in cramped conditions.