WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is once again the focus of the political world this week.

President Joe Biden paid a visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday and former President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Political passions are running high across the nation and here in our region, Thursday Trump protestors were met by a counter-protest of Trump supporters.





The two groups came together and had times some heated debate but overall a peaceful exchange of political ideas.

Gene Stilp is a well-known Democratic activist he is known for stunts that catch the attention of the public to make a political point.

On Thursday he was in Wilkes-Barre Township to protest the Saturday visit of former President Donald Trump.

“We are going to see in the country that Trump basically going to be guilty of these crimes he’s being investigated for now. You’re going to see the downfall of trump very quickly,” stated Stilp.

Stilp also took aim at republican candidates who support trump and who are expected to speak at the rally on Saturday.

“Basically we want to represent Donald Trump, MAGA conservatives, people who are proud to be Americans. We are not hateful people. We are loving we want to accept everybody in the world and in our country. Especially local Democrats who don’t believe what the national Democrats are doing,” explained TJ Fitzgerald, MAGA conservative.

These folks say they are being misrepresented by many democratic leaders and the mainstream media and want to set the record straight that the protest included burning a trump flag.

“We just want to show the people we are basically here for the first amendment for the second amendment for making our country great again,” said Fitzgerald.

Both Stilp and the Trump supporters say there can be an open exchange of ideas without any trouble.

The arena complex opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning the doors open at 2:00 p.m. Former President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00 p.m.