BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WOU) — Animal activists flocked together Sunday to protest a Columbia County town’s decision to euthanize dozens of geese that live in the community.

The public demonstration comes after Bloomsburg’s Town Council voted in April to remove the goose population from Bloomsburg Town Park.

It’s a place where quite a few flocks call home and officials claim they make too much of a mess. Through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, some of the geese will soon be euthanized and their meat donated to local food banks.

Locals and even people from across the state are rallying in the hopes of changing their fate.

“I am upset that that would even be an option because there’s so many other ways that they can control a problem if there is a problem,” explained Monty Hittle, Bloomsburg.

