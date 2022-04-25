WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanks to a charitable donation, one of the K-9s on the Williamsport police force will be awarded a protective vest.

Williamsport Bureau of Police K-9 Tacoma is set to get a bullet and stab protective vest. Tacoma’s vest comes from a fundraiser hosted by Williamsport West Veterinary Hospital, DuBoistown and will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.”.

Non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. says a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest, and each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb. and comes with a five-year warranty.