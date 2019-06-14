Protective layer cracks at Willis Tower

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Viewers with a fear of heights are not going to like this.

Visitors of the see-through glass skydeck in Chicago’s Willis Tower were extra freaked out. A protective layer covering the glass somehow cracked under a visitor’s feet.

Willis Tower says no one on the 103rd floor observation deck was in any danger when the see-through ledge splintered.

Eyewitnesses say the woman who was on the ledge when it cracked turned very pale.



Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.