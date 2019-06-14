Protective layer cracks at Willis Tower

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Viewers with a fear of heights are not going to like this.
Visitors of the see-through glass skydeck in Chicago’s Willis Tower were extra freaked out. A protective layer covering the glass somehow cracked under a visitor’s feet.
Willis Tower says no one on the 103rd floor observation deck was in any danger when the see-through ledge splintered.
Eyewitnesses say the woman who was on the ledge when it cracked turned very pale.
