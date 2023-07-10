LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy rain and gusty winds hitting the region have the potential to cause damage to area homes.

One week ago a tornado tore through a neighborhood in Dickson City leaving many homes with extensive damage.

Companies like “Shingleme Roofing” in Lake Ariel were called in to help those in need.

“We had a customer call us that had like a ton of missing shingles on their garage and their house, and we were actually able to get them an emergency tarp within about an hour and a half,” said Mike Graci, owner, Shingleme Roofing.

Graci says the last two years have been slow due to the mild weather our region has seen but in the last two weeks, the calls have been flooding in.

“A lot of blown-off shingles, leaking, depending on whether it was a penetration or maybe it was just an old roof. So there’s a lot of different variables but it’s been a variety of different issues that people have had,” Graci continued

He says the summer storms that are hitting our area roll in quickly and could cause a lot of damage to your home with heavy rain, so routine maintenance and being aware of your roof’s condition are crucial.

“As a homeowner, you should do your due diligence and be able to be outside. Walk around every so often, make sure there are no lifted shingles, missing shingles, cracking, or granule loss,” Graci says.

He says repair time can span based on the damage but homeowners should fix any problems they see as soon as possible so it doesn’t get worse.

“All your valuables, all your materials, your family, everybody’s inside that home and if something’s compromised on your roof, it could cause a big problem inside which could cost you a lot of money,” Graci added.

If your home was damaged by the recent storms, officials say to take plenty of photos of the damage before calling a company in to make repairs.