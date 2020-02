WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local environmental professor says mild winter conditions may have contributed to a fire in the Delaware Water Gap area that destroyed over a hundred acres.

Dr. Brian Mangan, a professor of environmental science and biology at King's College says relative humidity levels were very low prior to the fire. High pressure stalled over the region and moved the air, creating the perfect conditions for the flames to spread. The open canopy, or lack of leaves on the trees, allowed sunlight to pour onto the forest floor, drying out the ground and accelerating the fire.