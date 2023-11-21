SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County homeowners could be facing more cost increases.

The new 2024 budget proposal would raise property taxes in the county by nearly six percent based on home assessments completed back in 1960.

Homeowners in Lackawanna County could be digging deeper into their pockets in 2024.

A new budget plan proposed to the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners could raise property taxes by 5.9%.

County financial officials say the proposed increases are a result of inflation.

“We’re subject to inflation, just like everyone else is. so, if our costs are increasing, based on the current inflationary environment, we have to generate sufficient revenues in order to meet those costs because our job is to deliver services,” explained David Bulzoni the chief financial officer in Lackawanna County.

It’s important to note that homes are taxed on their assessed value not the actual cost of a home.

For example, a home in Lackawanna County assessed at $11,000 would be paying $41 and 25 cents more annually with the rate increases.

“So what we’re really trying to do is keep the millage adjustment to a more nominal percentage increase. which I think is recommended in this budget which would also allow us to keep up with some of the more significant increases in some of our expenses,” continued Bulzoni.

The property tax rate has been the same since 2020.

Bulzoni says just as people are facing rising costs so is the county.

“The cost of healthcare is going up pretty significantly next year. that’s just one of a number of increases that we’re realizing,” said Bulzoni.

Commissioners will vote on the final budget and the tax ordinance on November 30.