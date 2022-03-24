Congressman Fred Keller says the bill would protect children by closing loopholes that may be exploited by human traffickers

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) introduced the ‘Safe Sponsor Act’ Thursday that would require unaccompanied immigrant children be placed only with U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.

Keller raised concerns last year over federally chartered flights coming into the US carrying immigrant children to their sponsors in the United States.

According to a release, Congressman Keller states this bill will ensure unaccompanied immigrant children who arrive to the United States will be placed with U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents who are often better vetted than their out-of-country counterparts.

The release states that currently, potential sponsors must undergo background checks and complete a sponsor assessment process, but are not required to be permanent US citizens or legal residents. Keller says these individuals are sometimes not as thoroughly documented as US citizens or legal residents. Keller worries this could leave a “dangerous gap” in the vetting process that may be exploited by human traffickers.

On the introduction of the ‘Safe Sponsor Act’, Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“Unaccompanied alien children, at no fault of their own, have been thrust into a dangerous situation at

the southern border that has left them vulnerable to exploitation by human traffickers, cartels, and

violent criminals. Current Biden administration policy doesn’t require sponsors of these children to be

legal residents or U.S. citizens. That’s totally unacceptable and leaves a dangerous gap in the

government’s vetting process. Month after month, we have seen the national security and humanitarian

crisis at the southern border worsen. The Safe Sponsor Act is a necessary step to ensure that these

children are shielded from bad actors and given the proper care.”

A portion of the bill would also inflict penalties on those sponsors who do not see that the immigrant children under their care attend the required custodial court hearings.

“In addition to the requirements of this section and before placing an unaccompanied alien child with a proposed custodian, the Secretary of Health and Human Services shall require a bond of at least $1,500, to be paid by the proposed custodian, in assurance that the unaccompanied alien child will attend, as necessary, each legal proceeding with respect to their immigration status.’’

Keller’s media release states US Health and Human Services reported that in 2021, the Department of Homeland Security referred 122,731 unaccompanied immigrant children to the Office of Refugee Resettlement to be brought to the United States.

The bill was cosponsored by Representatives Nancy Mace (SC-01), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Randy Weber (TX-14) and Louie Gohmert (TX-01).

