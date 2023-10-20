EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers who pass stopped school buses in Pennsylvania will face more severe penalties if legislation approved by the State Senate becomes law.

Senator Lisa Baker from Luzerne County sponsored the Bill which also increases safety zones around stopped school buses.

Senator Baker says an I-Team report that showed a close call with a vehicle and a child was a factor in her introducing the legislation.

Lead I-Team investigative reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a look at the proposed law, and hears reactions from a school bus transportation company, and a parent whose child was nearly killed at a school bus stop on later editions of Eyewitness News