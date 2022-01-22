Proposal to allow drivers to pay for PA Turnpike tolls with smartphone apps

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Efforts are underway to make paying for tolls on the Pennsylvania turnpike more convenient.

State Senator Marty Flynn plans to introduce legislation that would modernize the turnpike’s ‘toll by plate’ billing process.

He wants the Pennsylvania turnpike commission to allow drivers to pay for tolls with smartphone apps such as Paypal, Venmo and Zelle.

By sending invoices to customers’ mobile phones while going through the toll booth, the payments would be collected almost instantly.

Senator Flynn says the current mailing system is sluggish and contributes to the turnpike commission’s low collection rates.

“When you see $104 million that we haven’t collected from people not paying their tolls, we have to start thinking outside of the box,” stated Senator Flynn.

The turnpike currently has an app but it’s only for EZ pass users. Reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.