Property tax relief proposal would introduce a rebate program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A representative from Luzerne County is proposing a new approach to school property taxes in Pennsylvania.

Representative Eddie Day Pashinski is introducing a bill that wouldn’t eliminate property tax, but rather establish a property tax relief rebate program.

The bill would provide an $800 rebate to all property taxpayers and a $50 rebate to renters. This rebate would be paid for by increasing the personal income tax from around 3% to 3.5%. It would also expand the sales tax on certain luxury items and services like professional sports, entertainment, and spas.

“For decades, the legislature has been working hard to reduce and eliminate school property taxes. The problem is, it’s just a little difficult to find $14 billion,” Rep. Pashinski said.

A house Republican spokesman didn’t comment on the specifics of Pashinski’s proposal but did say they are discussing a number of property tax proposals and working towards the best possible solution for taxpayers.