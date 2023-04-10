SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis visited the Electric City Monday. He met with many of Scranton’s senior citizens to talk about a proposed expansion in the state’s property tax rent rebate.

The proposal is part of Governor Shapiro’s 2023 budget.

Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in the previous year.

If the program is expanded, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians would qualify for the rebate.

“It just seems like my money comes and I have nothing but a penny left,” said Scranton resident Kathy Smallacombe.

Smallacombe has been going to the Oppenheim Healthy Aging Campus for almost two years.

She says she’s been forced to cut back on food, and her bills are piling up.

“My bills are so high and I have to get help with those bills, which I do get some help but it’s not enough,” said Smallacombe.

Like many others who spend their days at the senior center, a little financial relief would go a long way.

Monday afternoon, Lt. Governor Davis visited a handful of older Pennsylvanians in Scranton to talk about Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposal to expand the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program.

“Governor Shapiro and I want to make sure we are putting more money in the pockets, particularly seniors, and our disabled community members,” said Lt. Governor Davis.

In Shapiro’s 2023 budget proposal, he wants to raise the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000.

“We want to make sure we raise the income threshold to $45,000 a year, so seniors who may have gotten a social security cost of living adjustment aren’t pushed out of the program,” Lt. Governor Davis explained.

Gaylene Macuska, who lives in Scranton, already qualifies for the property tax rent rebate program.

“It helps a lot to either help with the rent or bills that you owe,” Macuska said.

Through the program, she’s gotten back up to $400 a year.

Under this plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify.

And Lt. Governor Davis says, like Macuska, many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

“It’ll help a lot more people. It’ll be good. I sure hope they can get it passed,” Macuska explained.

The state House and Senate both reconvene in two weeks to continue budget talks. The fiscal year begins July 1.