DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Borough of Dunmore announced Monday that Tyler Technologies will begin collecting data for the Lackawanna County Property Reassessment Project on Friday, October 20.

Lackawanna County has contracted Tyler Technologies to conduct a reassessment project in order to update property assessments last made in 1968 to provide accurate and current property values.

Dunmore property owners should be on the lookout for data collectors starting Friday as they visit over 107,000 properties on record in Lackawanna County. Data collectors may also ask residents several questions about a property so they can get as much information as possible about any given property.

All Tyler Technologies data collectors will be wearing yellow reflective vests with “Tyler” written clearly on the back, as well as county-issued badges around their necks with lanyards. Pictures of each data collector, and a description of their vehicles, can be found on Tyler Technologies’ website.

Lackawanna County estimates work location start dates will be:

Oct. 19, 2023 – Dunmore, PA

Dec. 15, 2022 – Scranton, PA

Nov. 14, 2022 – Moosic, PA

Sept. 14, 2022 – Old Forge, PA

July 12, 2022 – Taylor, PA

According to Lackawanna County, the process should last through 2025. Once the data has been collected, each property owner will receive a mailer with the information collected for verification.

When property owners receive their mailers, they are asked to notify the county if there are any errors or if important information is missing as accurate information ensures the most precise value of the property.

Lackawanna County says the timeline for the project is as follows:

Late Spring/Early Summer 2022: A small Tyler crew will start setting up an office in the Lackawanna County Government Center and begin hiring local people to collect data on all of the county’s approximately 107,000 real estate parcels.



A small Tyler crew will start setting up an office in the Lackawanna County Government Center and begin hiring local people to collect data on all of the county’s approximately 107,000 real estate parcels. Mid-to-late Summer 2022: Tyler staff will begin collecting property data in neighborhoods. Data collectors will be visiting properties and speaking with occupants to ask questions about properties, but will not enter a building without permission or force someone to answer questions.



Tyler staff will begin collecting property data in neighborhoods. Data collectors will be visiting properties and speaking with occupants to ask questions about properties, but will not enter a building without permission or force someone to answer questions. Spring/Summer 2023: Tyler will begin mailing updated property assessment data reports to property areas. This will continue in phases until all areas of the county have been visited and documented.



Tyler will begin mailing updated property assessment data reports to property areas. This will continue in phases until all areas of the county have been visited and documented. Spring 2025: Tyler must be done evaluating.



Tyler must be done evaluating. Spring 2025: Tyler will mail notices of tentative values to property owners for all properties. Owners will have an opportunity to meet with Tyler staff for an informal property review of their new, tentative values.



Tyler will mail notices of tentative values to property owners for all properties. Owners will have an opportunity to meet with Tyler staff for an informal property review of their new, tentative values. Mid-Summer 2025: Notices of assessment values will be mailed to all property owners. Owners will have the option to file a formal appeal with the county Board of Assessment. The appeals will likely last into October.



Notices of assessment values will be mailed to all property owners. Owners will have the option to file a formal appeal with the county Board of Assessment. The appeals will likely last into October. Nov. 25, 2025: Tyler’s contract ends. By then, final valuations must be certified.



Tyler’s contract ends. By then, final valuations must be certified. Jan. 1, 2026: New property values go into effect so the county, school districts, and municipalities can use them to calculate taxes.

Once all the information is collected and the data mailers have been returned, Tyler Technologies will review the data, and property owners will then receive their new assessments in the fall of 2024.

Property owners should follow the instructions on the notice to review the assessment of their property and follow the instructions to review the data or schedule an informal review if they feel it’s necessary.

For more information visit the property reassessment page, Lackawanna County’s website, or contact the Office of Assessment and Appeals, 123 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, 18503, at 570-963-6728; ext: 1630.