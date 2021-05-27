Property in Scranton demolished after years of being condemned

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A property owned by Ken Bond in Scranton’s east side has finally been demolished. The property had been condemned for years and neighbors called it an eye sore.





Ken Bond who operates PSN Realty and owns several properties throughout Scranton. A second one of his properties on Cedar Avenue in South Scranton is also scheduled for demolition sometime this year.

We spoke with a neighbor who almost didn’t buy her house across the street from the East Scranton property due to the state of it but she says all the neighbors came out yesterday to celebrate its demolition with champagne and cheers, and looks forward to the future of the property.

“It’s going to make the neighborhood look better, hopefully somebody will buy the land and build something nice so a family can move in,” said Stacy Castro, Scranton resident, who is a neighbor to the blighted property.