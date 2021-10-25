‘Propane combustion’ likely cause of Columbia County home explosion

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Columbia County exploded after a fire early Monday morning, spreading pieces of debris into the street and a nearby field.







Fire crews were at the home on the 800 block of Winding Road in Fishing Creek Township, investigating a possible cause Monday afternoon.

The fire marshal tells Eyewitness News, it appears to be related to a propane combustion. He says these accidents happen, especially when shifting from air conditioning to heat in the colder months.

The residents, one being McKayla Millers, are asking for donations. Nino’s Pizzeria in Shickshinny is accepting donations for the family. Millers says she is in need of size four diapers and wipes for her young daughter.

Jazzmyn Allen will have more on the explosion on later editions of Eyewitness News.