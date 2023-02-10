DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Giving those with special needs a night they’ll never forget.

The Lives Changed by Christ Church in Dickson City hosted, “A Night to Shine,” a prom for people with special needs Friday night.

The prom in Dickson City gave every guest the red carpet experience. The event included dancing, karaoke, and tons of good food.

After two years of hosting the event at a safe distance due to the pandemic, it is being hosted once again in person.

“They have limo rides and they have dancing, and I’m so excited,” said Sean Shedlock from Plains Township.

“Will you come here again in the future?” asked Eyewitness News.

“Yes!” answered Shedlock.

“A typical guest they can come in here. First, they will be announced as the king or queen of the prom, they’ll be crowned, then they can get their shoes shined or makeup done hair and makeup, then they can go for a limo ride where we are able to let every king and queen know they are loved by god and we can celebrate them together,” added Steve Brown, pastor of the Lives Changed by Christ Church in Dickson City.

The “Night to Shine” prom is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.