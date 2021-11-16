‘Project Turkey’: More than 300 Monroe County families to receive free Thanksgiving meals

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg has been holding a program called, “Project Turkey” since 2016. The project provides families, who are enrolled in its monthly food distribution program, a Thanksgiving meal to pick up.

Volunteers are gathering this week to pack boxes with Thanksgiving sides and staples to be given out to more than 300 families in Monroe County.





Families will be able to pick up the boxes on Monday, November 22. This is also when the families will be handed their frozen turkeys.

Tonight, reporter Sydney Kostus speaks with the founder of the program and volunteers about how special the program is on Eyewitness News.