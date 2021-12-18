‘Project Santa Hazleton to Kentucky’ is underway in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is stepping up to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

Blaise Alexander of Greater Hazleton and Van Hoekelen Greenhouses teamed up for what’s called “Project Santa Hazleton to Kentucky”.

A 53 ft trailer is parked at the car dealership along with the airport beltway. The drive is collecting all sorts of material that will help benefit victims who lost so much when severe weather struck the night of December 10th.

“We are taking everything from cleaning supplies to toys for the children, water, any kind of laundry supplies. The biggest thing they said they need is actually big tupperware containers to hold their stuff because they have no dressers. They have, no, you know, nothing,” stated Raymond Merrilll.

Merrill says donations are being accepted the rest of the month until the truck is full.