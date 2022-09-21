WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Project Linus blanket is a hug when you need it most. Since 2000, their Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter has donated over 28,000 blankets, all made by hand and with love.

“Organizations, hospitals, emergency rooms, and homeless shelters. Any place we find a sick, hurting, or traumatized child in need of comfort or warmth,” stated Pat Warren, the President of the Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter.

Twice a month their ‘Blanketeers’ meet at the Faith Lutheran Church in Lewisburg to organize donations. On Saturday they’re headed to Williamsport for their second annual ‘Make a Blanket Day.’





“Lunch, snacks, everything’s provided. I need people to come. We tie blankets, fleece blankets. We work on quilts we’ve got 41 quilts to work on. We’ve got 31 fleece blankets to make,” said Dawn Nau, the Assistant Volunteer Coordinator for the Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter.





All the blankets made locally are given to children across six counties. If you want to help you don’t need to meet in person to support their mission.

“It’s at home in front of your tv crocheting or down in your cellar quilting. We all work together one way or another,” Warren added.

Pat and Dawn have always enjoyed helping others and say the stories of the kids with the blankets make it all worth it.

“I don’t do it for the thank you’s, I don’t do it for anything, I do it because they’re children. And a child should never, ever feel unloved,” Nau commented.

“It’s the little stories like that, that keep me going,” Warren continued.

To help with donations, head to their Facebook Page.