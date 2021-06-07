Progress being made to vaccinate children 11 and younger

(WBRE/WYOU) – The timeline we’ve seen on COVID-19 vaccine development has been nothing short of medically stunning.

As it stands, the nation has three vaccines and of those, two are already helping Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older.

That has helped get students back in classrooms, parents back to work, and the next steps are studies researching the efficacy in our younger children.

Pfizer has been a few steps ahead but now Moderna is also working on approval for ages 11 and younger. Something the interim chair of pediatrics at Henry Ford Hospital, Dr. Tisa Johnson-Hooper, says many have been waiting for.

“As a pediatrician. I am so anxious to get children vaccinated. The study is pivotal. And it’s important because kids do want their lives back. Daily. Do you think this is one step closer.”

The clinical trial is full and many across the nation will be keeping a close eye out for the results.

And as more vaccines become available for more ages, the hope is the fda will be able to approve them for full use instead of emergency use.

Experts have weighed in as that being a potential tipping point in combating vaccine hesitancy.