Hey kids, effective Saturday, 10/7/2023, CBS’s Kids’ shows will be “Lucky Dog Reunions” at 6am, “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” at 6:30am, Mission Unstoppable” at 7am and “Hope In The Wild” at 7:30am.

Also, effective Sunday, 10/8/202, CBS’s Kids’ shows will be “Tails Of Valor” at 6am and “Recipe Rehab” at 6:30am.

Tune in on Saturday 10/7 and Sunday 10/8 for this revised children’s lineup.