(EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Hey kids, there are several schedule changes coming to some of your favorite shows on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The following changes are coming to the children’s programming lineup on both CBS and NBC.

On NBC:

Effective Saturday, 10/1/2022 NBC’s Kids’ shows will be “Earth Odyssey” at 10:00 a.m. and “Wild Child” at 10:30 a.m.

As well as “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” at 11:00 a.m. and “One Team: The Power of Sports” at 11:30 a.m. Tune in for this revised children’s lineup.

On CBS:

Sunday, 10/2/2022, CBS’s Kids’ shows will be “All In With Laila Ali” at 6:00 a.m. and “Did I Mention Invention?” at 6:30 a.m. Tune in on Sunday 10/2 for this revised children’s lineup.