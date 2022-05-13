(EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Hey kids, there are several schedule changes coming to some of your favorite shows on Saturday mornings.

The following changes are coming to the children’s programming line up over the next several months.

Saturday, 5/28: “Wild Child” is moving to 9:00am and “One Team: The Power of Sports” is moving to 9:30am.

Saturday, 6/4 and 6/18: the NBC children’s shows “Earth Odyssey”, “Wild Child” and “One Team: The Power of Sports” are moving up to air 7:00-9:00am.

Saturday, July 16: episodes of those shows will not be on due to sports. You can watch that days episodes of “Earth Odyssey” on Saturday, 7/9, 12noon-1:00pm and “Wild Child” and “One Team: The Power of Sports” will air Sunday, 7/10, 12noon-1:00pm.