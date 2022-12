EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is making our viewers aware of a schedule change to our children’s programming in January.

Effective Sunday, January 8, 2023, CBS’s Kids’ shows will be “Lucky Dog 2” at 6:00 a.m. and “Did I Mention Invention?” at 6:30 a.m.

Tune in on Sunday, January 8 for this revised children’s lineup.